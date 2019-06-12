Blues fans pack Busch Stadium for Game 7 watch party (Video)

It was lit in St. Louis on Wednesday night, with the Blues faced with the opportunity to lift the Stanley Cup Trophy for the first time ever.

Fans flocked to the streets to hopefully witness them do so, and given that there was only so much room in the city, both Busch Stadium and Enterprise Center offered to have watch parties to house them all.

It’s safe to say both were packed, judging by the 18,000 that filled Enterprise Center, and the 25,000+ that went nuts celebrating at Busch Stadium.

…Because it’s the Cup.