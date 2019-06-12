How to Choose the Best Personal Trainers

Congratulations! You have chosen to take the next step and work with a specialist who can help you achieve your health and wellness objectives. A personal trainer like those over at TPT can help you stay motivated and responsible when it comes to weekly workouts, as well as helping you maximize your gym time, prevent injury and see more consistent results.

Choosing the right person will help you set the correct goals to achieve your desired results. Therefore, as you choose a personal trainer, it is vital to do your due diligence. Here are some considerations to make while picking a personal trainer.

1.Their credentials

A trainer should be able to show you a fitness certification in their particular area of expertise. To become certified, personal trainers must pass an exam through accredited organizations. This ensures they’ve met specific standards of professionalism and competence from a trustworthy organization.

2. Experience

Practice makes perfect, so a trainer who is experienced is ideal unless you’re okay with playing guinea pig. Opt for someone with experience.

3. Their personality

What motivates you? Some people respond to positive reinforcement, while others like getting screamed at and pushed into doing more. Either way, speak to the trainer and get a feel for their style to see if it works for you.

4. Philosophy

This is a subtle but critical point of differentiation because it can wind up making or breaking your experience. How does the trainer develop his program, and on what beliefs will it be based? Is it gym-based workouts or outdoor workouts? Are you using machines or sticking to free weights? Ask about philosophy and see if it makes sense for your goals and preferences.

5. Specialities

If you’re looking for something specific like training for a marathon, you’ll want to work with a trainer who specializes in running.

6. Cost

Just as experience, character, and philosophy can range vastly between trainers, so can their hourly rate, depending on certifications, speciality, and location. So before you start your hunt, think about your budget.

7. Their availability

Because consistency is crucial, inquiring about their schedule is a good idea. How many clients do they have at the moment? Is it a floating schedule or a solid pre-planned one? How far in advance should you book appointments, can you compensate for missed ones, and what is the cancellation policy?

8. Location

Are you willing to go to a gym a bit far off or do you need something within walking distance to stay motivated? Also, where do you want to train? Is it at the gym or in a one-on-one session either at home or at a fitness studio? Whatever you prefer, there is a trainer to suit your needs.

9. Progress

Besides a personalized coaching program based on your objectives and fitness level, your trainer needs a way of tracking your progress so you can see that your hard work is paying off.

10. Reputation

A referral is the highest compliment a trainer can receive. Getting people to reach their goals is the ultimate proof here, and excellent trainers will be pleased to share stories, testimonials, and references about their achievements.

Conclusion: Trust your gut above all else. Look for an experienced and knowledgeable personal trainer who feels like the most natural fit. That’s the one to pick because they will assist you in achieving your objectives, and keep you feeling comfortable, motivated, and inspired.