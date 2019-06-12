Kevin Durant sends message to fans after undergoing Achilles surgery

It’s been a rough season for Kevin Durant, that’s for sure.

Talk of KD’s impending free agency has resulted in reporters asking him questions about it literally all season, which clearly he wasn’t thrilled about, and understandably so.

And then, when it appeared he was going to move toward making a push to win his third consecutive NBA Finals MVP Award, he suffered a calf injury in Game 5 of the conference semifinals. He spent 33 days recovering from it, only to tear his Achilles on Monday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, making his impending free agency fairly complicated.

Durant wasted no time, either, as he underwent surgery on Wednesday. He posted this photo from his hospital bed.

Prayers up for KD.