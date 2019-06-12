Kevin Durant sends message to fans after undergoing Achilles surgery

It’s been a rough season for Kevin Durant, that’s for sure.
Talk of KD’s impending free agency has resulted in reporters asking him questions about it literally all season, which clearly he wasn’t thrilled about, and understandably so.
And then, when it appeared he was going to move toward making a push to win his third consecutive NBA Finals MVP Award, he suffered a calf injury in Game 5 of the conference semifinals. He spent 33 days recovering from it, only to tear his Achilles on Monday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, making his impending free agency fairly complicated.
Durant wasted no time, either, as he underwent surgery on Wednesday. He posted this photo from his hospital bed.
What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.
Prayers up for KD.
