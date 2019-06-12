Khabib Nurmagomedov shoots down talk of rematch with Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor brought plenty of swagger and trash talk to his bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov, but unfortunately for him, he was not able to back it up.

Khabib dominated the fight and absolutely destroyed McGregor, who appeared as if he was out of his opponent’s league. Nurmagomedov eventually submitted McGregor with a rear-naked choke in the fourth round, and, to be honest, it could’ve ended even earlier than that.

But Conor’s camp has been in search of a rematch. As for Khabib, he’s not having it.

“He begged me …. ‘Please don’t kill me,’ now he talk about [a] rematch?” Khabib said at the UFC 242 press conference on Wednesday.

"He tapped. He begged me 'Please don't kill me'…" "Now he talk about rematch?" Khabib Nurmagomedov does not believe Conor McGregor deserves another shot 👀#UFC242 pic.twitter.com/neG1heVvMr — Watch UFC 239 live on BT Sport Box Office (@btsportufc) June 12, 2019

Good points.