Your Daily Cartoon: U.S. Women's National Team scores at will

The U.S. Women’s National Team had one of the most lopsided victories we’ve ever seen in international soccer competition, destroying Thailand 13-0 on Tuesday.

In fact, the team scored so many goals in the second half (10), that they’ve actually been drawing some criticism for running up the score.

It’s important to point out that goal differential is an important tiebreaker, but the USWNT players did seem to celebrate a bit excessively. Regardless, here’s our visual depiction of how it all went down.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]