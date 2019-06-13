Celebrate with Fox Sports Midwest and 24 hours of a Stanley Cup yule log

Has it set in that the St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup? If not, which is totally understandable, head on over to Fox Sports Midwest Plus beginning at 6am on June 14th. There you’ll find the Stanley Cup … for 24 hours straight.

Below is a quick sample of the video you’ll see during the 24-hour marathon.

Can’t get enough of the #StanleyCup? Same here. So we’re going to show it for 24 hours straight. Tomorrow starting at 6am on FOX Sports Midwest Plus.https://t.co/npNhaEoCex#STLBlues #WeAllBleedBlue @StLouisBlues pic.twitter.com/CeTXIwtomd — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 13, 2019

Think of this as your Stanley Cup yule log. Flip on Fox Sports Midwest Plus while you’re going about your day and see the Cup as a constant reminder of just how insane this year has been. Personally, it’ll have to be on at our house to remind us that this did actually happen and the Blues really are champions. The surreal feeling hasn’t left quite yet.

Fox Sports Midwest has a lengthy history of covering the Blues since 1995 and it’s great to see them joining in on the fun. Look forward to more details on how you can watch the parade if you don’t feel like braving the crowds by the arch.