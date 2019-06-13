Drake flips out watching Raptors win NBA Finals (Video)

A Canadian squad showed that it had what it took to dethrone the defending NBA world champions — effectively ending a dynasty — and the team’s biggest cheerleader couldn’t contain himself after the big win.

Drake, who serves as the team’s global ambassador, but is really just an eccentric male cheerleader that sits courtside during games, was overjoyed after the Raptors emerged victorious in Game 6 to be crowned world champions.

He was seen bouncing around all over the place after the Raptors won in thrilling fashion on Thursday night, which you can check out for yourself in the videos below.

Drake is an NBA champion!!! pic.twitter.com/SqYiszhlxm — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 14, 2019

"I want my 'chips with the dip!" Drake takes it all in 😂 (via @TSN_Sports) pic.twitter.com/gtgRgmNzxv — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 14, 2019

There was also this.

drake got on ig live and it was weird as hell pic.twitter.com/wui99pKuIM — Jarvis Johnson (@jarvis) June 14, 2019

In case you’re wondering, Drake did not suit up and play in Game 6 — yet he celebrated as such.