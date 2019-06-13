Klay Thompson tears ACL, yet somehow toughs it out to sink free throws (Video)

Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson showed just how tough he is during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Klay suffered what looked to be a severe leg injury with roughly two minutes left in the third quarter of the final NBA game ever to be played to Oracle Arena, and it was tough to watch.

Klay goes down with an apparent leg injury, and all of Oracle holds its collective breath. pic.twitter.com/QGqNxvgYhY — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2019

And yet, somehow, after limping to the tunnel, he elected to tough it out — returning to the court to shoot a pair of free throws. Spoiler alert: He drained both, like the Warrior (pun intended) he is.

Here's Klay Thompson needing help just to get off the court, going down the hall, slowly starting to be able to walk under his own power, then reversing course to go shoot those FT's. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/1TawOxhGBk — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 14, 2019

He was later seen on crutches.

Klay Thompson is seen walking by the Warriors locker room on crutches. pic.twitter.com/U8IoHkvvJI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2019

UPDATE: Klay suffered a torn ACL, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thompson truly left it all on the court, and it was tough to watch, as Elimination Klay was in full effect. He dropped 30 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting, setting up for a very interesting summer, as he’s set to hit free agency.