Look: Warriors to close out Oracle Arena by giving away these awesome rally towels in final game

The Warriors are preparing to play in their final game ever at Oracle Arena, and both the players and fans are excited about it.

There’s so much history in the building, which houses one of the few college-type environments, where fans can really get into and feel like a part of the action.

As such, the team is giving away these awesome rally towels for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, to fire up the players on the court, and provide them with the energy they need to get the win and force a Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena.

Tonight, the #Warriors close out their 47-season run at @OracleArena. All fans in attendance at Game 6 of the #NBAFinals will receive this special "For Oakland" rally towel (note the special tribute to @KDTrey5). https://t.co/XBcb0LLkFu pic.twitter.com/W62vCLnFXr — Brendan Weber (@BrendanNWeber) June 13, 2019

Sweet.