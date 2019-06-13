Steph Curry tees off on Raptors fans that heckled his parents

Raptors fans took aim at Steph Curry’s parents after Game 5 on Monday night, and, understandably, he’s not happy about it.

It was a bit ridiculous to be honest, just to take their frustration out on two adults that had absolutely nothing to do with the outcome of the game — aside from birthing arguably the greatest shooter of all time, that is.

And yet, for some reason, Raptors fans camped out outside the hotel that Sonya and Dell Curry were staying at, just to shout expletives at them. Here’s what Steph had to say about it.

“It’s kinda stupid to be honest, in terms of people camping outside of our hotel just to yell expletives at us and our family,” he said.

“It’s kinda stupid to be honest, in terms of people camping outside of our hotel just to yell expletives at us & our family.” Steph on the video that surfaced of fans heckling his mom. pic.twitter.com/uORwXQs8DW — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 12, 2019

Couldn’t agree more. It was a bad look for those (select few) Raptors fans.