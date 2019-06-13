Stephen Curry nearly drains insane full-court buzzer-beater (Video)

Warriors superstar Steph Curry is the greatest pure shooter of all time, and he showed that in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Both Steph and Klay Thompson brought their flamethrowers in the elimination game — in what was the final contest ever played at Oracle Arena, given that the team will soon relocate to Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Splash Bros left it all on the court, and attempted to make the most of every time they touched the ball. That was exemplified on Steph’s shot to end the first quarter, when he heaved the ball from behind the opposing free-throw line, and nearly drained it.

Imagine being so good that you almost make this shot pic.twitter.com/w2acYlZNo9 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) June 14, 2019

Inches.