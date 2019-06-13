Wizards' eighth pre-draft workout includes hosting Sekou Doumbouya

The Washington Wizards are less than one week away from being on the clock with the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. They had Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson in for a 1-on-1 workout on Thursday and he served as the first first-round talent Washington has hosted publically. On Friday, they will host Sekou Doumbouya for a visit, while conducting their eighth pre-draft workout of the summer.
Sekou Doumbouya
F, 6’9”, 210 lbs, 18 years old, CSP Limoges (France)
2018-19 Stats (39 Games): 7.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 47.8% FG%, 31.5 3P%, 18.1 minutes
Doumbouya is a player that is likely to be available to the Wizards after the first eight players are taken off the board. He has also been a fairly popular selection in different mock drafts to Washington. The 18-year old will be the youngest player in the upcomign trend, which fits with where Troy Brown Jr. and Issuf Sannon generally fit last season. The Guinea native will be a good athlete that can check multiple positions defensively, but there is a certain level of uncertainty in international talents especially for Wizards’ fans. Still raw, he should not be able to be an immediate contributor.
Here are the six players that will actually be taking part in the pre-draft workout, while Doumbouya is on his visit to Southeast D.C..
Corey Davis
G, 6’1”, 190 lbs, 22 years old, Houston
2018-19 Stats (37 Games): 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 42.0% FG%, 37.5% 3P%, 33.0 minutes
Jaylen Hands
G, 6’3”, 180 lbs, 19 years old, UCLA
2018-19 Stats (33 Games): 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 41.3% FG%, 37.3% 3P%, 31.2 minutes
Lyle Hexom
F, 6’8”, 220 lbs, 24 years old, Peru State
2018-19 Stats (34 Games): 20.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 51.0% FG%, 42.9% 3P%
Jonathan Kasibabu
C, 6’8”, 240 lbs, 23 years old, Fairfield
2018-19 Stats (31 Games): 10.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 55.4% FG%, 26.7% 3P%, 25.9 minutes
V.J. King
F, 6’6”, 190 lbs, 22 years old, Louisville
2018-19 Stats (32 Games): 3.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 36.7% FG%, 11.4% 3P%, 13.7 minutes
Previous Pre-Draft Workouts
- June 3: G Shizz Alston (Temple), G Shannon Bogues (Stephen F. Austin), G Jamall Gregory (Jacksonville State), F Trey Mourning, (Georgetown), F Ed Polite Jr. (Radford), F Trey Porter, Nevada
- June 4: C Raasean Davis (NC Central), G Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb), G Matt Morgan (Cornell), G Marcquise Reed (Clemson), G BJ Stith (Old Dominion), C James Thompson IV (Eastern Michigan)
- June 5: G Bryce Brown (Auburn), C Harry Froling (Adelaide 36ers).
C Jessie Govan (Georgetown), G Frank Howard (Syracuse), G Anthony Lee (Kutztown University), G Myles Stephens (Princeton)
- June 6: C Marques Bolden (Duke), G Armoni Brooks (Houston), G Tre Campbell (South Carolina), F Matur Maker (Australia), F Nick Perkins (Buffalo), G LaGerald Vick (Kansas), G Tremont Waters (LSU) for visit only, no workout due to injury
- June 7: F Kavell Bigby-Williams (LSU), F Jordan Caroline (Nevada), F Aubrey Dawkins (UCF), G William McDowell-White (Australia), G Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech), F Elijah Thomas (Clemson)
- June 10: G Brandon Better (Southern Utah), G Joe Cremo (Villanova), G Jon Davis (Charlotte), F Malik Dunbar (Auburn), F Paul Eboua (Roseto Sharks – Italy), F Kaleb Johnson (Georgetown)
- June 11: F Keldon Johnson (Kentucky), F Cameron Lard (Iowa State)
