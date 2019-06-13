Wizards' eighth pre-draft workout includes hosting Sekou Doumbouya

The Washington Wizards are less than one week away from being on the clock with the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. They had Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson in for a 1-on-1 workout on Thursday and he served as the first first-round talent Washington has hosted publically. On Friday, they will host Sekou Doumbouya for a visit, while conducting their eighth pre-draft workout of the summer.

Sekou Doumbouya

F, 6’9”, 210 lbs, 18 years old, CSP Limoges (France)

2018-19 Stats (39 Games): 7.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 47.8% FG%, 31.5 3P%, 18.1 minutes

Doumbouya is a player that is likely to be available to the Wizards after the first eight players are taken off the board. He has also been a fairly popular selection in different mock drafts to Washington. The 18-year old will be the youngest player in the upcomign trend, which fits with where Troy Brown Jr. and Issuf Sannon generally fit last season. The Guinea native will be a good athlete that can check multiple positions defensively, but there is a certain level of uncertainty in international talents especially for Wizards’ fans. Still raw, he should not be able to be an immediate contributor.

Here are the six players that will actually be taking part in the pre-draft workout, while Doumbouya is on his visit to Southeast D.C..

Corey Davis

G, 6’1”, 190 lbs, 22 years old, Houston

2018-19 Stats (37 Games): 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 42.0% FG%, 37.5% 3P%, 33.0 minutes

Jaylen Hands

G, 6’3”, 180 lbs, 19 years old, UCLA

2018-19 Stats (33 Games): 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 41.3% FG%, 37.3% 3P%, 31.2 minutes

Lyle Hexom

F, 6’8”, 220 lbs, 24 years old, Peru State

2018-19 Stats (34 Games): 20.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 51.0% FG%, 42.9% 3P%

Jonathan Kasibabu

C, 6’8”, 240 lbs, 23 years old, Fairfield

2018-19 Stats (31 Games): 10.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 55.4% FG%, 26.7% 3P%, 25.9 minutes

V.J. King

F, 6’6”, 190 lbs, 22 years old, Louisville

2018-19 Stats (32 Games): 3.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 36.7% FG%, 11.4% 3P%, 13.7 minutes

Previous Pre-Draft Workouts