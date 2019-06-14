Hoops Manifesto

2020 NBA Championship Odds Plus Free Agent Signing Odds

2020 NBA Championship Odds Plus Free Agent Signing Odds

Hoops Manifesto

2020 NBA Championship Odds Plus Free Agent Signing Odds

By June 14, 2019

By: |

Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) celebrate with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

 

Got this e-mail today from SBD :

 

 

Raptors odds to win 2020 championship with VS without Kawhi

  • with Kawhi: 6/1
  • without Kawhi: 40/1

 

NBA 2020 Championship Odds

  • Golden State Warriors 4/1
  • Milwaukee Bucks 21/4
  • Toronto Raptors 17/2
  • Houston Rockets 11/1
  • LA Lakers 19/1
  • Philadelphia Sixers 22/1
  • Denver Nuggets 24/1
  • Boston Celtics 25/1
  • LA Clippers 28/1
  • Portland Trail Blazers 35/1
  • Brooklyn Nets 40/1
  • Oklahoma City Thunder 40/1
  • Dallas Mavericks 45/1
  • Indiana Pacers 50/1
  • San Antonio Spurs 50/1
  • Utah Jazz 50/1
  • New Orleans Pelicans 55/1
  • Sacramento Kings 70/1
  • New York Knicks 99/1
  • Atlanta Hawks 124/1
  • Orlando Magic 125/1
  • Chicago Bulls 150/1
  • Memphis Grizzlies 250/1
  • Miami Heat 300/1
  • Minnesota Timberwolves 300/1
  • Cleveland Cavaliers 350/1
  • Phoenix Suns 400/1
  • Charlotte Hornets 500/1
  • Detroit Pistons 500/1
  • Washington Wizards 500/1

 

Odds on most likely landing spots for each of the top free agents

  • Kevin Durant
    • Knicks: 4/3
    • Warriors: 7/3
    • Nets: 10/1
    • Clippers: 10/1
    • Lakers: 14/1

 

  • Kawhi Leonard
    • Raptors: 2/3
    • Clippers: 9/2
    • Lakers: 15/2

 

 

 

 

 

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home