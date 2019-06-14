2020 NBA Championship Odds Plus Free Agent Signing Odds

Got this e-mail today from SBD :
Raptors odds to win 2020 championship with VS without Kawhi
- with Kawhi: 6/1
- without Kawhi: 40/1
NBA 2020 Championship Odds
- Golden State Warriors 4/1
- Milwaukee Bucks 21/4
- Toronto Raptors 17/2
- Houston Rockets 11/1
- LA Lakers 19/1
- Philadelphia Sixers 22/1
- Denver Nuggets 24/1
- Boston Celtics 25/1
- LA Clippers 28/1
- Portland Trail Blazers 35/1
- Brooklyn Nets 40/1
- Oklahoma City Thunder 40/1
- Dallas Mavericks 45/1
- Indiana Pacers 50/1
- San Antonio Spurs 50/1
- Utah Jazz 50/1
- New Orleans Pelicans 55/1
- Sacramento Kings 70/1
- New York Knicks 99/1
- Atlanta Hawks 124/1
- Orlando Magic 125/1
- Chicago Bulls 150/1
- Memphis Grizzlies 250/1
- Miami Heat 300/1
- Minnesota Timberwolves 300/1
- Cleveland Cavaliers 350/1
- Phoenix Suns 400/1
- Charlotte Hornets 500/1
- Detroit Pistons 500/1
- Washington Wizards 500/1
Odds on most likely landing spots for each of the top free agents
- Kevin Durant
- Knicks: 4/3
- Warriors: 7/3
- Nets: 10/1
- Clippers: 10/1
- Lakers: 14/1
- Kawhi Leonard
- Raptors: 2/3
- Clippers: 9/2
- Lakers: 15/2
- Kyrie Irving
- Knicks: 3/2
- Nets: 2/1
- Lakers: 5/1
- Kemba Walker
- Hornets: 1/1
- Lakers: 4/1
- Knicks: 7/1
- Klay Thompson
- Warriors: 1/6
- FIELD: 6/1
