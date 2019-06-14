2020 NBA Championship Odds Plus Free Agent Signing Odds

Got this e-mail today from SBD :

Raptors odds to win 2020 championship with VS without Kawhi

with Kawhi: 6/1

without Kawhi: 40/1

NBA 2020 Championship Odds

Golden State Warriors 4/1

Milwaukee Bucks 21/4

Toronto Raptors 17/2

Houston Rockets 11/1

LA Lakers 19/1

Philadelphia Sixers 22/1

Denver Nuggets 24/1

Boston Celtics 25/1

LA Clippers 28/1

Portland Trail Blazers 35/1

Brooklyn Nets 40/1

Oklahoma City Thunder 40/1

Dallas Mavericks 45/1

Indiana Pacers 50/1

San Antonio Spurs 50/1

Utah Jazz 50/1

New Orleans Pelicans 55/1

Sacramento Kings 70/1

New York Knicks 99/1

Atlanta Hawks 124/1

Orlando Magic 125/1

Chicago Bulls 150/1

Memphis Grizzlies 250/1

Miami Heat 300/1

Minnesota Timberwolves 300/1

Cleveland Cavaliers 350/1

Phoenix Suns 400/1

Charlotte Hornets 500/1

Detroit Pistons 500/1

Washington Wizards 500/1

Odds on most likely landing spots for each of the top free agents

Kawhi Leonard Raptors: 2/3 Clippers: 9/2 Lakers: 15/2



