Astros

Astros rookie Yordan Alvarez hits train tracks with home run ball (Video)

Astros rookie Yordan Alvarez hits train tracks with home run ball (Video)

Astros

Astros rookie Yordan Alvarez hits train tracks with home run ball (Video)

By June 14, 2019

By: |

There was a lot of hype surrounding Yordan Alvarez, given what he’s done in Triple-A ball this season.

And even though the Astros have a deep lineup, there’s certainly room in it for a young stud such as Alvarez, who was called up less than a week ago.

Well, it’s safe to say he’s been ready for the challenge of playing at the big-league level. Alvarez has hit home runs in three of his past four games since being called up, including a moon shot on Friday night. In fact, that home run he hit in the bottom of the fourth inning traveled so far that it hit off the train tracks in the Minute Maid Park outfield.

What a blast.

Astros, MLB, Trending Now

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

1hr

Mets 1hr ago

Here’s what’s frustrating about this team: They make comebacks. They don’t lay down and die. They erase deficits and they work hard. Really (…)

More Astros
Home