Astros rookie Yordan Alvarez hits train tracks with home run ball (Video)

There was a lot of hype surrounding Yordan Alvarez, given what he’s done in Triple-A ball this season.

And even though the Astros have a deep lineup, there’s certainly room in it for a young stud such as Alvarez, who was called up less than a week ago.

Well, it’s safe to say he’s been ready for the challenge of playing at the big-league level. Alvarez has hit home runs in three of his past four games since being called up, including a moon shot on Friday night. In fact, that home run he hit in the bottom of the fourth inning traveled so far that it hit off the train tracks in the Minute Maid Park outfield.

108.7 mph 🚀

425 feet 📏

26 degree launch angle 📐 It all adds up to a work of art from Yordan Alvarez, as the #Astros' rookie swats his third #MLB homer in four games. pic.twitter.com/5NNABLPm64 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 15, 2019

What a blast.