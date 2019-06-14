Australia beats Brazil in exciting game at Women's World Cup

In one of the most exciting games to date at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Australia came back to beat Brazil 3-2 in Group C action. The Australians were actually trailing Brazil 2-0 late in the first half, when they scored three unanswered goals to win the game by a single goal.

Caitlin Foord scored Australia’s first marker in the extra time of the first half. She was followed by Chloe Logarzo, who tied the game in the 58th minute. Then in the 66th minute, Brazil’s Monica accidentally scored in her own net on an own goal which put Australia up by one.

Australia was able to bounce back following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Italy on Sunday. Now, Group C is completely wide open, with there currently three teams at three points each. Italy, which is also at three points, can move into first place in Group C on Friday with a win over Jamaica.

This is also a big win for Australian women’s soccer overall. At the last three Women’s World Cups Australia has reached the knockout round, each time making it to the quarterfinals. In 2007 in China, they lost to Brazil 3-2. In 2011, they lost to Sweden 3-1 in Germany and in 2015 in Canada, Australia lost to Japan 1-0 after beating Brazil 1-0 in the round of 16 on a goal by Kyah Simon.

The win also proved to the world that Australia cannot be taken lightly. With a win over Jamaica, Australia should comfortably reach the round of 16. Even though they may not finish in the top two in Group C, they should have what it takes to be among the top four third place teams.

In other action on Thursday, China beat South Africa 1-0 to improve to a record of one win and one loss. Li Ying scored in the 40th minute for China. The Chinese are now tied for second place in Group B with Spain, but Spain has the temporary tiebreaker because they have the better goal differential at +1, compared to China’s zero. China will play Spain on June 17 in Le Havre.