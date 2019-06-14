Bellator 222: MacDonald vs Gracie
Jun 14, 2019
Madison Square Garden
New York City, New York
Bellator 222: MacDonald vs Gracie Results
Main Card (DAZN – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweight World Grand Prix Semi-Final/Welterweight Championship:
Rory MacDonald (20-5-1, #2 ranked welterweight) vs Neiman Gracie (9-0, #6 ranked welterweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Lyoto Machida (25-8, #5 ranked light heavyweight) vs Chael Sonnen (30-16-1, #7 ranked light heavyweight)
Catchweight (175 lbs):
Dillon Danis (1-0, #23 ranked middleweight) vs Max Humphrey (3-2)
Bantamweights:
Ricky Bandejas (11-2, #7 ranked bantamweight) vs Patrick Mix (10-0)
Featherweights:
Eduardo Dantas (21-6, #2 ranked featherweight) vs Juan Archuleta (21-1, #21 ranked featherweight)
Bantamweight Championship:
Darrion Caldwell (13-1, #1 ranked bantamweight) vs Kyoji Horiguchi (27-2, #9 ranked bantamweight)
Prelims (DAZN – 6:30 pm Eastern)
Middleweights:
Phil Hawes (4-2) *** WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCH ES/- ROUND 1 (5:00)
vs Michael Wilcox (6-3)
Lightweights:
Marcus Surin (5-1, #17 ranked lightweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION vs Nekruz Mirkhojaev (4-2, #17 ranked lightweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION
Welterweights:
Robson Gracie (1-0, #28 ranked welterweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION
Oscar Vera (0-0)
Bantamweights:
Mike Kimbel (2-1, #8 ranked bantamweight) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION vs Sebastian Ruiz (2-2)
Welterweight:
Haim Gozali (8-6, #19 ranked welterweight) vs Gustavo Wurlitzer (22-22)
Women’s Catchweight (112 lbs):
Rena Kubota (8-2) vs Lindsey VanZandt (4-1, #9 ranked women’s flyweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Valerie Loureda (3-1, #9 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Larkyn Dasch (0-0)
Featherweights:
Aaron Pico (4-2, #12 ranked featherweight) vs Adam Borics (8-0, #13 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Heather Hardy (2-1, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Taylor Turner (1-4)
Featherweights:
John Beneduce (2-2, #29 ranked featherweight) vs Kenny Rivera (2-1)
Catchweight (165 lbs):
Kastroit Xhema (2-3, #19 ranked welterweight) vs Whitney Francois (2-6)
Flyweights:
Brandon Polcare (1-2, #18 ranked bantamweight) vs Brandon Medina (0-0)
