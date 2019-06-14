Bob Myers addresses Klay Thompson's impending free agency, value to Warriors

Klay Thompson may be undervalued by some, but Warriors president Bob Myers knows exactly how important the team’s star guard is to their success.

That was evident in Game 3 of the NBA Finals — which Thompson missed due to injury. It was also made clear in the waning minutes of the third quarter in Game 6, when he suffered a torn ACL, and the Warriors offense looked like a shell of its former self without him out there.

As such, it appears re-signing Thompson is near the top of the team’s free-agency wish list, which Myers said to reporters on Friday.

Myers on KD and Klay offers: “Those guys are highly important to us and deserve of being rewarded in the right manner. … Try to keep those guys within these walls as best you can.” — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 14, 2019

Bob Myers said he talked to Klay Thompson this morning, and Thompson said he didn't sleep much last night. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 14, 2019

Myers also spoke about how challenging this season has been, with all the injuries the team has had to fight through.

Bob Myers: "This year more than any other, tested the fabric of our team. … Short of winning a championship, this year I might've been the proudest of our resolve." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 14, 2019

It will be interesting to see how the next few weeks unfold.