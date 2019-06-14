check Bellator 222 Live Stream Reddit Channels Free Online

Bellator 222 Live Stream will start at 10 PM ET for main card. The pre-fight will started at 7 PM. Bellator 222 takes place Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Rory MacDonald vs Neiman Gracie and Dillon Danis vs Max Humphrey–and an anticipated bout between former UFC legends Chael Sonnen and Lyoto Machida. Watch Bellator 222 Live Stream Reddit Streams Free Online below the options are available.

How to watch Bellator 222 Live Stream Free Online

The Bellator 222 card features a pair of championship bouts: Darrion Caldwell will look to defend his bantamweight title against Kyoji Horiguchi and, in the main event, welterweight champ Rory MacDonald will take on Neiman Gracie in what will also serve as a Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix semifinals bout.

Bellator 222 Main Card

Rory MacDonald (champion) vs. Neiman Gracie, welterweight

Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen, light heavyweight

Darrion Caldwell (champion) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi, bantamweight

Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey, catchweight of 175 lbs.

Eduardo Dantas vs. Juan Archuleta, bantamweight

Ricky Bandejas vs. Patrick Mix, bantamweight

In June, it becomes natural for adherents to the Gregorian calendar to observe a halfway point in the year. It is equally natural to spend this time looking toward the second half of the year and what it may hold.

Interestingly, it is possible to live into both these phenomena simultaneously. Perhaps the most famous means of doing this is to seek out and identify the most compelling MMA fights scheduled on the calendar. If I may, it is a ritual as old as time itself.

