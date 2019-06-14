MacDonald vs Gracie Live Stream Free Reddit Online

The second elimination round of the Bellator welterweight thousand prix goes down today at Madison Square Garden. The battle, which pits 170-pound champion Rory MacDonald against Neiman Gracie fills in as the headliner of the Bellator 222 battle card.

MacDonald earned his spot in the second round of the competition with a dominant part attract result his April matchup against Jon Fitch.

How to watch MacDonald vs Gracie Live Stream Reddit Online

After the five-round battle, MacDonald said that something inside him had changed and that he never again wanted to hurt someone else inside the pen. Regardless of that, MacDonald has anticipated he will complete Gracie by knockout.

Gracie moved onto the elimination round of the fantastic prix with a fourth-round accommodation prevail upon Ed Ruth in December. Gracie is unbeaten as an ace and is on a dash of five straight accommodation wins.

Besides, Gracie professes to feel prepared to bring his rival down and execute his jiu-jitsu, a strategy which ensured the majority of his nine expert MMA wins, with just one of them not dropping by method for accommodation.

“I don’t figure my arrangements for this battle will be news for anybody, isn’t that so? I had an incredible camp, I endeavored to turn into the primary Brazilian to ever vanquish Rory,” Gracie said. “I’ll secure him, I’ll attempt to take him to the ground. I watched his last battle and concurred with the outcome. Rory is incredibly extreme, however doesn’t inspire me. I feel certain.”

With a last name, for example, Gracie, Neiman can’t reject the extra weight that accompanies his family name. Be that as it may, the 30-year-old make an effort not to really think about it excessively coming into his battles,

“I’m loose,” he said. “I realize my last name conveys so much history and, normally, that brings some weight. I attempt to respond to that normally. I doesn’t generally weight me, however I do think it makes individuals dependably anticipate an accommodation.”

Moreover, the card will likewise include a bantamweight title battle between the hero, Darrion Caldwell, and challenger Kyoji Horiguchi, who tapped out Caldwell through guillotine stifle at Rizin 14 to turn into that organization’s victor. In addition, a light heavyweight session highlighting UFC veterans Chael Sonnen and Lyoto Machida will act like the card’s co-headliner