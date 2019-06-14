JJ Watt pleads with Texas residents to buy back Whataburger

Texans defensive end is a big guy who likes to eat and can appreciate good food, which he values.

And apparently, he knows a good burger joint when he sees one.

Watt appears to be a big fan of the popular burger chain Whataburger, which was previously based in Texas. However, the company was recently sold to a Chicago investment firm, and Watt is not thrilled about it. He’s been pleading with his fellow Texans to buy it back.

Ok, I say we all chip in and buy Whataburger back. Make honey butter chicken biscuits available all day, add kolaches to the menu and change nothing else. Especially not the ketchup. https://t.co/HadutHXJ9l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 14, 2019

It’s an interesting proposition, as there are plenty of wealthy people in Texas. As for Watt, he’s set to make $15 million this season, so he could chip in big-time if he wanted to.