kickoff Brazil vs Bolivia Live Stream Copa America Soccer Online

Copa America host nation Brazil are set to take on Bolivia in the competition’s opening match at the Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium in Sao Paulo. To watch Brazil vs Bolivia Live stream free online soccer Copa America 2019 14th June Online here.

Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Cicero Pomeu de Toledo

TV channel: Telemundo and ESPN+

Saturday morning will see the 2019 Copa America spring into life as Brazil face off against Bolivia in Sao Paulo. The Seleção will be without Neymar who has been ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury but will be confident of getting a victory against Bolivia, the lowest ranked South American side.

Brazil vs Bolivia Live Stream Copa America Soccer Online

Understandably the loss of Neymar has been a major part of the buildup for the hosts, however, boss Tite does have strength and depth. This was perfectly underlined by the calling up Chelsea winger Willian.

In team news, Tite will have a number of calls to make following friendly wins over Qatar and Honduras. Fresh from lifting the Champions League goalkeeper Alisson is expected to keep out Man City stopper Ederson.

Whilst at left back a decision has to be made on who will start between Alex Sandro and Filipe Luis. Dani Alves will slot in at right back and has also been handed the captains armband for the tournament. In attack, Gabriel Jesus is expected to lead the line with Phillipe Coutinho set to play in the number ten role.

Preview

Brazil: How will this team look without Neymar? Will they be able to overcome his absence with the amount of talent at Tite’s disposal? Brazil will control the ball plenty against an inferior opponent, and expect the team to be able to cause a lot of damage in the air. It’s important for Brazil to get off to a hot start against a squad that should pose next to no threat. Expect there to be a lot of buzz surrounding Brazil after this game.

Bolivia: Welcome to the Copa America, Bolivia. Now go and take on the hosts. It’s a tough task for this team, and with only three players playing outside what is a weak first division in Bolivia, it’s hard to see how they could possible get anything out of this game. To get a point or better, they are going to have to see Brazil be super wasteful and they will have to benefit from a big error or a penalty kick. Marcelo Martins is Bolivia’s best player, and the striker’s father is from Brazil.

Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino are options as the No. 9 for Tite, and the form of Richarlison at Everton has seen his stock rise in the Brazil squad.

Bolivia have been Copa runners-up as recently as 1997, but the Green have been in an extended slump for two decades.

Eduardo Villegas took the Bolivia coaching reins for a second time in his career after the nation ended World Cup qualification ninth out of 10. Only Venezuela were lower, who also feature in the group in Brazil.

Manager Tite has a varied and disciplined squad, and with Argentina and holders Chile in decline, Brazil are the deserved favourites on home soil. The 58-year-old has previously said he expects his side to reach the final. However, the injury to Neymar will have affected preparations.

Brazil have failed to get beyond the last eight during the past three Copas, but with a simple group phase to navigate, the hosts will like their chances against any of the prominent nations during the final stages.

Philippe Coutinho has suffered a frustrating time since leaving Liverpool for Barcelona, but the attacker could be given more freedom in the absence of Neymar.