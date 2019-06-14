Michael Irvin lobbying for Cowboys to offer Dak Prescott new contract

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, and it’s clear that this will be a “prove it” campaign for him.

The team has been hesitant to offer him an extension, even though owner Jerry Jones has indicated that he’s in their future plans.

Still, Prescott has shown some red flags that continue to come up, including throwing into tight windows, and accuracy — especially on the road, where he’s been inconsistent.

But former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is sold on Prescott, and believes he’s worthy of an extension.

“Every minute you wait, it’s costing money,” Irvin said on 105.3 The Fan (Dallas). “This is an asset that’s trending in the right direction. You got to pay him this money. Dak’s agents aren’t gonna let you come in under Carson Wentz. If they don’t pay Dak, we can all pack it up and go home. It’s over. How are you going to get anything out of the other guys if they’re seeing that you aren’t taking care of the top guy? Why should I give you all I got? You got to be smart about this, and this is a no-brainer.”

We don’t agree with him, and believe the book is still out on Prescott.