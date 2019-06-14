Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kyle Lowry

June 14, 2019

Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) kisses the Larry O’Brien Trophy after beating the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kyle Lowry – Toronto (vs Golden State)

26 points, 9-16 FG, 4-6 FT, 4 3 PTs, 7 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals

That performance should quiet his critics for good.

 

