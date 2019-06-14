Next Wave of Los Angeles Angels Starting Pitching Prospects

By Tres Hefter, AngelsWin.com Columnist

We’ve hit a point in the season where it’s time to acknowledge what’s been going on with our pitching in the minors. Especially Burlington and Inland Empire. We’ll likely start seeing a couple of these guys move up to IE/Mobile within the next month or so.

Last season, the Angels minor leagues saw only 13 pitchers start 20+ games – and of those, only 11 topped 100 innings.

Within that group only three had an ERA below 4.00 : Suarez at 3.92, Canning at 3.65, and Madero at 3.49. Eight had an ERA over 4.50, and four of those had an ERA over 6. It was not pretty.

This year is shaping up to be quite different – even with Canning and Suarez having hardly thrown any minor league innings.

PATRICK SANDOVAL – 6’3″, 190, LHP, 22 years old, drafted in 2015 (11th Rd.)

(AA/AAA): 4.47 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, .278 BAA, 21 BB, 57 K in 44.1 IP across 12 G/11 GS

Dominant in Mobile (32 K in 20 IP), Sandoval has slowed some in SLC (5.18 ERA, 2.14 WHIP) but is still the Angels next-best SP prospect.

LUIS MADERO – 6’3″, 185, RHP, 22 years old, signed in 2013 (Intl. FA), acquired by LAA via trade

(A+/AA): 3.04 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, .251 BAA, 17 BB, 59 K in 56.1 IP across 12 G/10 GS

Madero has had no issues adjusting to AA, and could find himself working in the Angel bullpen in September.

JEREMY BEASLEY – 6’3″, 215, RHP, 23 years old, drafted in 2017 (30th Rd.)

(AA): 3.33 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, .256 BAA, 24 BB, 51 K in 54 IP across 12 G/11 GS

Bulldog Beasley continues to exceed expectations. Strong GB (55%) and swinging strike (16%) tendencies, sort of like pre-2019 Cahill. Allowed 2 R or fewer in 9 of 12 games.

JESUS CASTILLO – 6’3″, 205, RHP, 23 years old, signed in 2011 (Intl. FA), acquired by LAA via trade

(AA): 3.41 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, .265 BAA, 17 BB, 51 K in 66 IP across 13 G/11 GS

Currently leads the org in innings pitched, has rebounded from a poor 2018. Has allowed 2 or fewer runs in 11 of 13 appearances.

ANDREW WANTZ – 6’4″, 235, RHP, 23 years old, drafted in 2018 (7th Rd.)

(A+/AA): 3.33 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, .211 BAA, 19 BB, 64 K in 54 IP across 12 G/7 GS

After posting a gaudy 47 K in 23 relief IP last year, Angels surprisingly stretched him out to a starter. He hasn’t missed a beat. K/9 near 11.

DENNY BRADY – 6’1″, 200, RHP, 22 years old, drafted in 2017 (7th Rd.)

(A+): 3.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, .228 BAA, 20 BB, 65 K in 53 IP across 12 G/7 GS

As steady and consistent as a minor league arm can be, has yet to allow more than 3 R in a game.

KYLE BRADISH – 6’4″, 190, RHP, 22 years old, drafted in 2018 (4th Rd.)

(A+): 3.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, .228 BAA, 20 BB, 58 K in 43.2 IP across 11 G/7 GS

A little wild, a little inconsistent, but has shown flashes of straight dominance in a trio of starts:

4/23 : 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K,

: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K, 5/9 : 5 IP, 7 H, 0 R, BB, 9 K,

: 5 IP, 7 H, 0 R, BB, 9 K, 5/21: 5.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 K

OLIVER ORTEGA – 6’0″, 165, RHP, 22 years old, signed in 2015 (Intl. FA)

(A+): 3.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, .203 BAA, 33 BB, 74 K in 58 IP across 12 G/11 GS

Who would have guessed Oliver Ortega would be leading the Angels org in strikeouts in mid-June? Who even knows who Oliver Ortega is?

AARON HERNANDEZ – 6’1″, 170, RHP, 22 years old, drafted in 2018 (3rd Rd.)

(A+): 4.26 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, .279 BAA, 21 BB, 35 K in 31.2 IP across 9 G/7 GS.

Yet to find a groove, but still posting decent numbers with swing-and-miss stuff, and a decent repertoire of pitches.

CRISTOPHER MOLINA – 6’3″, 170, RHP, 22 years old, signed in 2013 (Intl. FA)

(A): 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, .193 BAA, 22 BB, 65 K in 58.2 IP across 12 G/9 GS

Stumbled a bit in last three games, but prior, had posted a 1.25 ERA and .167 BAA through first 9 appearances.

JOSE SORIANO – 6’3″, 168, RHP, 20 years old, signed in 2016 (Intl. FA)

(A): 2.47 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, .201 BAA, 35 BB, 70 K in 62 IP across 13 G/11 GS

Not far behind Sandoval from being the Angels best SP prospect – only 2 HR allowed, a 55% GB rate, a little erratic, but big-time potential.

HECTOR YAN – 5’11”, 180, LHP, 20 years old, signed in 2015 (Intl. FA)

(A): 3.86 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, .220 BAA, 26 BB, 66 K in 44.1 IP across 12 G/8 GS

Lots of swing-and-miss stuff could lead Yan into top-of-rotation potential, but he’ll need to work more efficiently and get a handle on the walks. Only 1 HR allowed.

COLE DUENSING – 6’4″, 175, RHP, 21 years old, drafted in 2016 (6th Rd.)

(A): 4.36 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, .250 BAA, 33 BB, 51 K in 44.1 IP across 12 G/9 GS

Absolutely awful in 2017-2018, with an ERA near 10.00, Duensing’s dramatic turnaround offers hope for brighter days still ahead.

KYLE TYLER – 6’0″, 185, RHP, 22 years old, drafted in 2018 (20th Rd.)

(A): 4.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, .217 BAA, 19 BB, 53 K in 54.1 IP across 12 G/9 GS

Another reliever converted to the rotation, Tyler throws strikes (65%) coupled with a strong GB rate (53%), quietly producing and putting himself into the mix.

ROBINSON PINA – 6’4″, 180, RHP, 20 years old, signed in 2017 (Intl. FA)

(A): 3.22 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, .193 BAA, 32 BB, 61 K in 50.1 IP across 12 G/7 GS

Steady and consistent, in three pro seasons, has yet to allow an ERA over 3.68, averaging over 10 K per 9, only 7 hits per 9, and a total of 5 HR in 145.2 IP.

LUIS ALVARADO – 6’4″, 210, RHP, 22 years old, drafted in 2018 (17th Rd.)

(A): 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, .186 BAA, 22 BB, 60 K in 48 IP across 12 G/7 GS Has allowed 2 or fewer earned runs in all but one game, and only 3 ER in the other.

Even more exciting is that still doesn’t take into account the 2019 draftees who could ultimately join this list – Jack Kochanowicz, Erik Rivera, Garrett Stallings, Zach Peek, Davis Daniel, Zach Linginfelter – or the legitimate SP prospects who have been injured – Chris Rodriguez, James Swanda, Stiward Aquino – or the other arms who either have had enough prospect pedigree or success to still enter the picture, such as Cooper Criswell, Luke Lind, Connor Van Scoyoc, Jose Natera, Emilker Guzman, Jerryell Rivera, Kelvin Moncion, or Jason Alexander.

The growth we’ve seen this year – both in terms of development and depth added – is quite frankly, staggering, and given the number of arms drafted in 2019, only likely to grow.

With Eppler’s aggressive promotions, the use of multi-inning relievers. 6-man rotations, and ‘tandem’ starters, there’s a chance we see a lot of these arms start reaching the majors as soon as late 2020 or in 2021.