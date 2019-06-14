Oilers' Preseason Schedule Features Seven Games

The countdown to hockey is on! The Edmonton Oilers will return to the ice at Rogers Place on Monday, September 16th, as they play host to the Winnipeg Jets. That game will be the first of a seven game preseason slate that sees Edmonton also battle Arizona, Calgary and Vancouver.

The Oilers announced the preseason slate on Thursday afternoon, the day after the St. Louis Blues claimed the 2019 Stanley Cup. The club will play four games at Rogers Place and three games on the road, with visits to Winnipeg, Vancouver and Calgary.

Following the preseason opener at home against the Jets, Edmonton will fly west and battle the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, September 17th. The sides will conclude a home-and-home set two nights later in Edmonton, with a 7:00 pm start time on Thursday, September 19th.

The Oil will host back-to-back preseason games at home, as the Flames will be in town the very next night for the first preseason ‘Battle of Alberta’. Edmonton hosts Arizona on the 24th, then visits Winnipeg (9/26) and Calgary (9/28) to close out the slate.

EDMONTON OILERS 2019 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE (**All times are Mountain and subject to change)

DATE OPPONENT VENUE TIME MONDAY, SEPT. 16 VS. WINNIPEG JETS ROGERS PLACE 7:00 PM Tuesday, Sept. 17 @ Vancouver Canucks Rogers Arena 8:00 PM THURSDAY, SEPT. 19 VS. VANCOUVER CANUCKS ROGERS PLACE 7:00 PM FRIDAY, SEPT. 20 VS. CALGARY FLAMES ROGERS PLACE 7:00 PM TUESDAY, SEPT. 24 VS. ARIZONA COYOTES ROGERS PLACE 7:00 PM Thursday, Sept. 26 @ Winnipeg Jets Bell MTS Place 6:00 PM Saturday, Sept. 28 @ Calgary Flames Scotiabank Saddledome 7:00 PM

The NHL’s 2019-20 regular season schedule will be released on Tuesday, June 25th. All 31 teams will reveal their 2019-20 home openers on the morning of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, which is next Friday, June 21st.

The season is rumored to be starting on Wednesday, October 2nd. Expectation is the St. Louis Blues will host their banner ceremony that night. The Oilers have played on opening night in two of the last three seasons, hosting the Flames on both occasions.