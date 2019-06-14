Pascal Siakam goes nuts celebrating NBA Finals win (Video)

NBA fans are still getting used to the idea of the world champions residing outside the continental United States, but they’ll have the entire offseason to do exactly that.

The Warriors had won titles in three of the past four seasons, and appeared to be on track to win another one, but injuries to Kevin Durant, Kevon Looney and Klay Thompson derailed their hopes of cementing their dynasty.

And their loss was the Raptors’ gain, as Toronto followed the same “pace and space” blueprint that Golden State used to win multiple titles. Pascal Siakam sure fits that model perfectly, as his length and athleticism made him extremely effective in the NBA Finals. He caught fire in the first half of Game 6 — finishing the game with 26 points. And, as such, he enjoyed celebrating the title win afterward, starting with this locker-room champagne shower.

And then there was this.

Pascal Siakam living his best life right now pic.twitter.com/wrIfFn9k6j — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 14, 2019

Siakam was clearly soaking it all in.