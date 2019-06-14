UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Jun 14/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
-
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
-
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Rose Namajunas
|297
|2
|2
|1
|Jessica Andrade
|224.5
|3
|3
|3
|Tatiana Suarez
|96
|4
|4
|8
|Michelle Waterson
|80
|5
|5
|11
|Cynthia Calvillo
|73
|6
|6
|10
|Carla Esparza
|57
|7
|7
|6
|Claudia Gadelha
|52
|8
|9
|Emily Whitmire
|44.5
|9
|10
|7
|Weili Zhang
|43
|10
|8
|14
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|39.5
|11
|11
|13
|Felice Herrig
|36.5
|12
|13
|9
|Tecia Torres
|31.5
|13
|12
|4
|Nina Ansaroff
|28.5
|14
|15
|Aleksandra Albu
|24.5
|15
|16
|Amanda Cooper
|23
|16
|20
|Xiaonan Yan
|21
|17
|17
|Polyana Viana
|20
|18
|18
|15
|Randa Markos
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Cortney Casey
|18.5
|20
|27
|12
|Alexa Grasso
|13.5
|21
|21
|Angela Hill
|12.5
|22
|22
|Livia Renata Souza
|9.5
|23
|23
|Alex Chambers
|7
|24
|24
|Ashley Yoder
|5
|24
|24
|Hannah Cifers
|5
|24
|24
|Marina Rodriguez
|5
|27
|27
|Syuri Kondo
|4
|28
|30
|Jessica Penne
|3.5
|29
|31
|Jodie Esquibel
|0
|29
|31
|Sarah Frota
|0
|29
|31
|Virna Jandiroba
|0
Check back Monday for our Pound for Pound Rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamwweights
Women’s Flyweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments