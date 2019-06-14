Why Watching Sports is Good for Your Mental Health

Sports enthusiasts have gotten a bad rap as of late. Indeed, some sports fan can be rowdy, or take their enthusiasm a little bit too hard, but if you love sports, there is no shame in continuing to watch and enjoy what you love. Here are a few reasons why.

When you Take Sports too Seriously

It Gives You a Community

As humans, we are social creatures. We want to have a community where we belong and where we can discuss like-minded ideas. Sports helps bring a community of people together. There are big communities, such as the overall basketball or other sport, and then smaller communities like teams, players, and other communities too. You can be a community that discusses gossip like what player is having an affair, or reminisce about the old times, like back when Michael Jordan ruled and Space Jam was the best movie ever.

It Gives You a Rush of Excitement

If you want to feel a euphoric rush, watch a sports game during the hypest part. You will feel happy, excited, and the adrenaline will pump. Some people live their lives depressed and apathetic, but once sports are on, they feel happy and excited again. We all need excitement in our lives, and if you get giddy about sports, there is no shame in doing so.

You Feel Successful

Sports is all about feeling successful when your favorite team wins. Yes, you feel success because of someone else’s achievements, and yes, you should try to make your own achievements. With that said, however, is it really that wrong to feel successful every once in a while? It can help boost your confidence, happiness, and make you feel on top of the world, which is what it’s all about.

With that said, if your team loses, don’t take it too personally. Some sports fan get into a slump, and this should be avoided. Remember, it’s just a game, and not one you’re playing.

It Helps You Bond With People

This is similar to the community reason, but it focuses on your friends and family. If you’re someone who has friends, family, or even acquaintances, sports can be the perfect tool to bond over. For example, you can invite friends over to your house, or vice versa, and have a good time.

If you have a family, watching sports can be a great way to bond. Your kids may be inspired by the various sports teams, and they may want to take up sports of their own. If your kid is like this, there is no shame in teaching them the ropes.

It Gives You a Reason to Find Closure

Will your team win or lose? Who will win the championship? These questions linger in your mind, and you just want to know the answers. Always wanting to know what happens next, and chase closure, are good for your mental health as well.

Conclusion

There are many reasons why watching sports is good for you. If you’re a sports fan, celebrate in your fandom and make sure no one gives you any bull for it.