6/15/19 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

Things are starting to go off the rails again for the New York Mets (33-36), who found a way to lose twice in one day without playing a doubleheader yesterday. After dropping the end of a suspended game against the St. Louis Cardinals (35-33), the Mets watched Jeurys Familia implode for four runs in the eighth inning of a 9-5 loss. The Mets have now dropped the first two games of this series and will look to get on the board tonight. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (4-4, 4.45 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard was brilliant on Sunday, allowing one hit in seven shutout innings to beat the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. The Cardinals will counter with righty Michael Wacha (4-2, 5.63 ERA). Wacha was also a winner in his last start, tossing six shutout innings to defeat the Miami Marlins on Monday.
- Syndergaard faced the Cardinals in St. Louis back on April 21, giving up six runs (four earned) in five innings to take his second loss of the year.
- Wacha is 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets.
- Paul DeJong (4 for 8, 2B), Paul Goldschmidt (5 for 14, 2B, 3 RBI) and Yadier Molina (4 for 13, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) have had notable success against Syndergaard.
- Michael Conforto (3 for 7, 2B), Adeiny Hechavarria (3 for 5, 2B, 2 RBI) and Todd Frazier (8 for 28, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI) have good numbers against Wacha.
- Dominic Smith will get his birthday off today. J.D. Davis will start in left field and bat second.
- The Mets have acquired reliever Brooks Pounders from the Cleveland Indians for cash considerations. Pounders, who has a career ERA of 8.32 as a big leaguer, takes the roster spot of Tim Peterson, who was optioned to AAA Syracuse.
- Hector Santiago has been designated for assignment. Chris Flexen was recalled from AAA Syracuse to take Santiago’s spot on the active roster.
