CM Punk Gives Latest Update On Whether He Will Appear In AEW

Ever since All Elite Wrestling began, fans have been speculating as to whether or not CM Punk would appear in the new promotion. That question was answered on Twitter when Punk was asked by a fan.

Twitter user Oscar H Olivares asked Punk if he is going to disappoint his fans by not showing up in All Elite Wrestling. Punk responded with the word “yes.”

Suspicions first came about CM Punk returning to professional wrestling when a masked man appeared at an indie show in Milwaukee back in April and hit the GTS on one of the performers competing in the ring. Fans were quick to point out that it was Punk due to the finishing move performed that night.

The last time CM Punk was seen in the professional wrestling spotlight was when he competed in the 2014 Royal Rumble match where Batista would go on to win. The night after the show, Punk walked out of the WWE while still under contract. Punk never showed his face again on WWE TV and let his contract run out.

Punk claimed on Colt Cabana’s podcast when discussing the events leading up to his walkout on the company that his pink slip delivered by WWE was sent to him the day of his marriage to former WWE star AJ Lee, in spite of him quitting.

Punk signed with UFC and competed in his first fight in 2016 against Mickey Gall in which he would ultimately lose in the first round. His second fight was last summer as he went up against Mike Jackson but would also fall short on obtaining victory.

Find a job you love as much as @CMPunk loves his.#CFFC76 starts NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/3DI06yeFjw — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 15, 2019

Punk may have answered the question that fans have been wondering as to whether not he will show up in AEW, whether he appears for any professional wrestling show sometime down the road remains to be seen.