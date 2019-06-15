free Watch M&M's 200 Live stream Nascar Truck Series 2019 Reddit Online

When you think of NASCAR the word glam-ping probably doesn’t come to mind, but this summer for two races fans will get to experience all the joys of glamping without ever leaving the track grounds. To watch M&M’s 200 Live stream Nascar Truck Series racing online free hd link below.

The “M&M’s Glampground” will be available at the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway in July and the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race this August fans who want to up their racing experience.

How To Watch M&M’s 200 Live stream Nascar Truck Race Online

Of course this experience comes with a $500 price tag, but that’s a small fee to pay for everything that’s included. Each package comes with a decked out tent with your choice of either a queen or two single beds, private bathrooms, three catered meals a day, access to the garages, tours of the pit, visits from members of the M&M’s racing team and more.

“This is going to be a race experience like no other and we look forward to welcoming both returning and new race fans to the Glampground in Kentucky and Bristol,” said M&M’s brand director Allison Miazga-Bedrick via a press release. “We encourage all fans to get their tickets now, with the experiences we have to offer they aren’t going to hang around for long.”

Anyone whose been to a NASCAR race knows that camping out for the weekend is one of the truly unique experiences to the sport, something that hardcore fans have been doing for decades. The infield is always filled with RV’s and tents, but this opportunity brings a whole new meaning to the ultimate fan experience.

Tickets for the M&M’s Glamground are already on sale for Kentucky Speedway, while Bristol tickets will be on sale later this summer.