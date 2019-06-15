hd WaTcH Argentina vs Colombia Live streaming Copa America 2k19

Argentina take on Colombia at Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, on Saturday as each side enters Copa America group play. Check the below streaming options for Argentina vs Colombia Live streaming online free Reddit Soccer Streams options.

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Arena Fonte Nova — Salvador, Brazil

TV channel: Telemundo and ESPN+

The most enticing match of the Copa America group stage is an early one as Argentina faces Colombia on Saturday in Group B. Both teams are looked at as contenders and are the most likely to win it all after Brazil and probably Uruguay. It’s Lionel Messi and company against James Rodriguez and Los Cafeteros from Salvador.

Argentina vs Colombia Live Stream Copa America Soccer Online

This isn’t the usual Argentina team with guys way past their prime like Javier Mascherano, Enzo Perez and others. This is a team that has shifted its focus in the middle to up and coming players like Giovani Lo Celso and Leandro Paredes, while there are still questions in defense. Up top, the expectation is for Messi and Sergio Aguero to be the guys, while this may finally be the time we see more responsibility for Paulo Dybala. It’s win or disaster for Argentina in this cup, and it all starts here.

This is a really deep team whose downfall always seems to be discipline in defense. The backline with Yerry Mina and Davinson Sanchez is as talented as any central duo in the cup after Brazil and Uruguay, but they have to play with a bit more caution and keep the attacker in front of them. Up top, the responsibility will fall on 33-year-old Radamel Falcao, who could be playing his last major tournament with the national team. A balanced team that really had strong players in the middle to carry this team, Colombia is a contender.

Preview

Argentina’s 14 Copa America titles are second only to Uruguay’s 15, but La Albiceleste haven’t won it all since 1993.

Star forward Lionel Messi, who’s been with the senior club since 2005, is still seeking his first major trophy with the national team, and his chances are running out.

“I don’t know if I’ll be in the next World Cup,” Messi told Fox Sports Argentina, according to ESPN. “I’ve got to see if my body holds up.

“Today I feel great, very well physically, but I’m [almost] 32 years old and I don’t know how it’s going to go.

“A lot of things can happen. I hope I don’t have any serious injuries.”

Argentina’s World Cup triumphs came in 1978 and 1986. Messi led La Albiceleste to Copa America title matches in 2007, 2015, and 2016 and to the 2014 World Cup final. He also guided them to gold at the 2008 Olympics, the nation’s second consecutive first-place finish at the summer games.

“I want to finish my career having won something with the Argentine national team, or if not having tried as many times as possible,” Messi said, per ESPN.

“I do not want to be left with the feeling that it did not happen and I let opportunities pass by.”

Argentine defender Sergio Aguero, 31, joined the senior club a year after Messi’s arrival.

“I’m more anxious to be a champion for Messi than for me,” Aguero said, according to Goal.com.

“Hopefully one day it happens.

“It’s his dream and everyone’s dream. I put myself in his place and I want to try to do my best for him to lift the Copa America.

“It’s been a long time that he comes here and he suffers. I also suffer.

“We know what he can bring and the rest have to be mentally prepared not to fail.”

Fellow Group B inhabitants Colombia have claimed the Copa America title just once, in 2001. They finished in third place in 2016, falling to eventual winners Chile in the semi-finals.

Los Cafeteros won a pair of friendlies 3-0 in preparation of this year’s tournament, besting Panama and Peru.

Captain Radamel Falcao scored from the penalty spot in the 45th minute for his side’s third goal against Panama. Head coach Carlos Queiroz replaced the apparently ailing forward with Duvan Zapata at halftime.

“I’m fine, it was just part of the game,” Falcao said, according to Goal.com.

“But there’s nothing to worry about. It was just a knock.”

Zapata again subbed in for the captain at the midway mark against Peru, scoring in stoppage time to put Colombia up three.