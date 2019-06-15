LaVar Ball reacts to Lakers' blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis

The Lakers broke the Internet on Saturday when they finally pulled off a trade to acquire Anthony Davis, but it didn’t come cheap.

Los Angeles gave up Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and three first-round draft picks — proving that they really are “all in” to win a title this year, as Davis is in the final year of his contract, and could end up leaving in free agency next summer.

And Papa Ball is not happy about it.

“I guarantee…,” LaVar Ball began. “It will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship, guarantee it.”

LaVar Ball voiced his opinions after the Lakers traded Lonzo. (via @NotoriousOHM) pic.twitter.com/Ycv2PDf3Wu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 16, 2019

Powerful words from the matriarch of the Ball family.