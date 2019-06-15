live HD Canada vs New Zealand Live stream soccer match online

Canada will face-off today New Zealand on in the second of match of their World Cup campaign as they bid to maintain their winning record in France. Below to watch Canada vs New Zealand Live stream full soccer match in-details online

Canada go in search of their second win at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday when they take on New Zealand in Group E.

Kenneth Heiner-Moller’s side enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Cameroon in their opener, while New Zealand lost 1-0 to the Netherlands thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Jill Roord.

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stade des Alpes — Grenoble, France

TV channel: FS2 and Universo

All eyes will be on Canada striker Christine Sinclair, who’ll be itching to get on the scoresheet today. The 36-year-old hotshot is just four goals away from setting the record for the most international goals scored by a female or male soccer player worldwide, with retired USA forward Abby Wambach’s incredible career tally of 184 within her sights.

Canada will certainly need Sinclair and her teammates to be more efficient in front of goal against New Zealand – the Canucks dominated play against Cameroon with 74 per cent of possession, but could only manage to scrape a win with a single goal.

The ladies looked strong in their opening game with 74 percent possession and 16 chances, but only putting one away had the result up in the air for most of the match. The movement was quality, they adapted to what Cameroon did defensively, and the creativity was there. The goals will come.

Heartbreak in the first game, they know have the pressure on them here. Canada is physical and will cause them plenty of problems, so they will need to use their speed down the wings to try and get behind the backline. A win over England before the Cup raise expectations, but zero goals in the last 220 minutes is a cause for concern.

