OJ Simpson joins Twitter, makes odd first post

Former NFL running back OJ Simpson has been spotted a number of places since he got out of prison, and this weekend, he made a statement from somewhere we hadn’t seen him yet.

…On social media.

Simpson joined Twitter on Friday, and he began to turn heads — as well as gain followers — when he sent the following “coming soon” post.

It didn’t take him long to make his presence felt, either. Roughly 22 hours later, he posted a video talking about how he’s now joining Twitter and will be actively posting. And, along the way, he’s excited to learn how to use it.

Thanks to all my new followers. Love learning how to use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/J4JnN59yKl — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 16, 2019

Can’t wait for the next one.