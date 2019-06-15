Pens Trade Maatta to Chicago for Dominik Kahun, Pick

The first big domino of the season for Jim Rutherford and the Penguins just dropped as he traded Olli Maatta to the Hawks for Dominik Kahun and a 5th round pick this year.

TRADE ALERT: The Penguins have acquired forward Dominik Kahun and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Olli Maatta. Full details: https://t.co/mjPVW6s9VV pic.twitter.com/N9VCvbMTwq — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 16, 2019

Kahun comes in having scored 11 goals, 22 assists at 5-on-5 this season (13-24-37 in all situations), his first in the NHL.

Kahun is decent offensively, is okay defensively, and had 33 5v5 points this year. Saves some money, too, but can’t help but feel like the Penguins traded the wrong defenseman pic.twitter.com/sIJ1Qsb62q — Little Geoffy Jeremy (1923-2019) (@G_Off817) June 16, 2019

Interestingly, despite his possession-based shares being sub-50%, he was a solid contributor relative to his teammates. At 5v5, the Blackhawks saw 1.68 more of the share of unblocked shot attempts, 2.92 more of the share of shots on goal, 10.64 more of the share of goals scored, 2.37 more of the share of scoring chances, and 2.23 more of the share of high danger scoring chances relative to his teammates while Kahun was on the ice versus when he was off of it. That’s very, very encouraging.

The Penguins, in moving Olli Maatta, free up just under $4M in cap space, bringing in the 23 year old Kahun, who has one year remaining at $925k before hitting restricted free agency.

Kahun, 5’11” and 175 lbs., moves the Penguins in the “speed” direction on the wing, giving them a versatile forward that can play on all four lines. With the addition of Maatta, the Blackhawks pick up a guy that is very solid defensively, albeit with some flaws in his footspeed.

Fair well and good luck, Olli. Thanks for the Cups.