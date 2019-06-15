Welcome to watch CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 season. tonight Mexico will face Cuba for 2nd game of Gold Cup Championship. Want to watch Mexico vs Cuba Live Stream 2019 Gold Cup Soccer Online free HD coverage link is below options. Mexico will look to make it a winning start in pursuit of returning the Gold Cup to their home when they face Cuba in their opening fixture of the 2019 tournament in California.

Gerardo Martino’s side fell short at the semi-finals two years ago after winning in 2015 and will hope to claim glory once again when they kick off their campaign at the Rose Bowl.

How To Watch Mexico vs Cuba Live Stream Reddit Soccer Stream

With four wins from four to keep his perfect start intact, the pressure is only slightly off Tata Martino.

The Argentine has gone undefeated since he left Atlanta United, where he won the MLS Cup, to take the reins of the Mexico national team.

However, with their Gold Cup campaign kicking off against Cuba this weekend, he has been struck by a number of injury woes that have reduced his options ahead of what is arguably a must-win tournament for the nation.

Best Ways of Gold Cup 2019 Live Stream Official Channels

The outright leading country in terms of tournament victories, their failure to register consecutive titles in 2017 following a shock semi-final defeat to Jamaica was a shock to the system for a side typically, rampantly dominant in this competition across recent years, alongside the USMNT.

Martino cannot call upon former stalwarts of this competition like Hirving Lozano and Miguel Layun however after they were injured ahead of their first game at the Rose Bowl, the site of their humiliating late loss two years ago.

But he is able to include young, fresher blood in their absence, with up-and-coming talents like Jorge Sanchez and Roberto Alvarado surely set to give him a boost.

In addition, he still has captain Andres Guardado, the Golden Ball winner in their triumphant 2015 campaign and a man whose 155 caps brings a sheer wealth of experience to the fore.

It’s an issue that opponents Cuba have to contend with, thanks to a lack of chances for international football compared to many other countries in the mix at the Gold Cup.

Raul Mederos, who enters the tournament for the first time after his nation missed out in 2017, know that their chances of success are slim – but he will hope that the experience proves fruitful for his side, particularly with their Nations League games against Canada and the USMNT looming later in the year.