Where to Tyson Fury Fight Live Stream free Online

Tonight from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Tyson Fury will back to Tom Schwarz. With millions of boxing fans around the world set to tune in for the contest.Follow live coverage of the Tyson Fury vs Tom Schwarz fight Live stream online.

Where to Fury Fight Live Stream Online

Fury’s last fight against WBC champion Deontay Wilder, which ended in a controversial draw, attracted an illegal audience of nearly 10 million viewers, according to figures from online piracy authority MUSO.

Nearly one in five of the piracy audience came through YouTube, despite the Google-owned site attempting to crack down on copyrighted content. Often the links were taken down but new links typically tend to be shared by new accounts across social media sites like Twitter in the build up to the fight, making them hard to police

Tyson Fury (27-0-1) will represent the UK while Tom Schwarz (24-0-0) will be the front-man for Germany on the night. As you can see from those figures this is going to be a real-world show of what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.

The 30-year-old Fury stands taller at 6ft 9in and has more wins at 27 with a draw in there, too. But even that was a controversial 12-round split draw against WBC World Champion Deontay Wilder.

Whereas Schwarz has the age advantage at 25 years-old but is shorter at 6ft 6in and also has less experience with 24 fights. He’s won them all, but the list of defeated opponents is a lot less impressive than Tyson’s. So will it be a foregone conclusion, or is this another Anthony Joshua-style upset in the making?

Fury has always wanted to fight in Las Vegas and this, as his debut, should make for a very excited and focused performance. Fury has said: “I really love my job at the minute, more than I have ever done before. I used to think boxing was a chore, a job to go to. I trained hard for a fight and then put a ton of weight back on. Now I enjoy what I do, keep fit even when I am not boxing. I almost live my life as a routine training camp now.”

You can live stream Tyson Fury vs Tom Schwarz fight anywhere in the world using the guide below. The cost varies quite a lot over the world, with the UK hosting an expensive PPV that’s undercut massively in the US by ESPN+ and even more by German channel MDR that has the whole thing absolutely FREE!