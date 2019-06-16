6/16/19 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

The Mets pulled a wild game out of their hats on Saturday night to give themselves a chance at a split in their series against the St. Louis Cardinals. They make a run at that split at 1:10 today at Citi Field. And dads attending the Sunday matinee get a hat. How the Mets’ ushers discern who is an actual dad and who is an unmarried loner is above my pay grade.

How To Enjoy

It’s the usual on the radio side: WCBS 880 and ESPN Deportes 1050. Gare and Keith will have the television coverage on WPIX (that’s if Keith’s electric car doesn’t blow out the television truck.) If you were in St. Louis for the Blues parade and you’re staying an extra day, the game can be found on KMOX on the radio side and FOX Midwest on the television.

The Pitchers

The Mets new ace goes today. Jason Vargas has a 2.20 ERA from April 19th on. And he has 37 K’s in the 45 innings he pitched in that span.

Dakota Hudson is 503 with a 3.47 ERA this season and a WHIP of 1.50. Hudson gave up three runs in five innings against the Mets on April 21st, which included a home run by Noah Syndergaard. Since then, Hudson has been great: a 4-2 record with an ERA of 2.65 and an OPS against of .635 in 54 innings.

The Lineups

Robinson Cano bats fifth in his return to the active roster as Noah Syndergaard takes his place on the IL. J.D. Davis, who had four hits last night, plays third and bats second as Todd Frazier gets the day off, and Pete Alonso hits in the cleanup spot. Dom Smith plays left field and leads off. Adeiny Hechavarria gives Amed Rosario the day off at shortstop.

And for the visitors:

Pretty standard. Yadier Molina catches a day game after a night game.

Game Notes