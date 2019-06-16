Anthony Davis Lakers mural already goes up in Los Angeles (Photo)

The Lakers gave up more than half their role players, and three future first-round draft picks — including the No. 4 in this year’s event — just to get the one guy they’ve actively been pursuing, bidding against themselves in the process.

But hey, at the end of the day, at least they got Anthony Davis.

Yes, the Lakers traded the farm for AD, who is playing out the final year of his contract, and could end up being a rental if he doesn’t enjoy playing with LeBron James. Still, Lakers fans are excited about the move, and they’ve already created an AD mural on the side of a building in LA.

Neat.