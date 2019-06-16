Carli Lloyd sets Women's World Cup of Soccer record by scoring in her sixth consecutive game

Carli Lloyd of Delran, NJ is now in the Women’s World Cup of Soccer record books. On Sunday, Lloyd scored in her sixth consecutive game at the 2019 Women’s World Cup of Soccer in a 3-0 win over Chile in Paris.

Lloyd scored the game winning goal in the 11th minute. She got the great scoring chance when Chile was unable to clear the soccer ball from the penalty area.

Then, after Julie Ertz of Phoenix, AZ scored in the 26th minute on a header from a corner kick by Tierna Davidson of Menlo Park, CA to put the United States up 2-0, Lloyd scored again in the 35th minute to put the United States up 3-0. Just like Ertz’s goal, Lloyd’s goal was also a header off a Davidson corner kick.

In the second half, Lloyd almost delivered a hat trick, but shot wide on a penalty kick attempt. It was a very strong game for Chilean goalkeeper Christiane Endler, who was the player of the match despite the fact Chile lost by three goals. Endler made six saves or else this game could have been considered a blowout.

The first four games of Lloyd’s streak came in the knockout round of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada. Lloyd scored on a penalty in the United States’ 2-0 win over Colombia in the round of 16 from Edmonton, then the lone goal in the United States’ 1-0 win over China in the quarterfinals in Ottawa, the game winning goal on a penalty in a 2-0 win over Germany in the semi-finals in Montreal and then a hat trick in a 5-2 United States win over Japan in the 2015 Women’s World Cup Final in Vancouver. At the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Lloyd came off the bench and scored the United States’ 13th goal in the 92nd minute in their 13-0 win over Thailand.

The United States are comfortably in first place in Group F with a record of two wins and zero losses, but have some company as Sweden also has a record of two wins and no defeats. On Sunday, Sweden defeated Thailand 5-1 on goals by Linda Sembrant, Kosovare Asllani, Fridolina Rolfo, Lina Hurtig and Elin Rubensson. However, the reason why the United States are comfortably ahead of Sweden at the moment is because they have a goals for and against differential of +16, while Sweden is only at +6.

The United States will play Sweden for first place in Group F on Thursday. The Americans will finish first with a win or draw. If Sweden wins, they will be first in the Group. The United States cannot take Sweden lightly however. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Sweden shocked the United States 4-3 on penalties after heading into the shootout tied at one goal apiece.