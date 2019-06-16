watch Vanderbilt vs Louisville baseball Live streaming

Watch Vanderbilt vs Louisville baseball Live Stream CWS 2019 online free watch here. The 2019 College World Series commences at TD Ameritrade Parkin in Omaha. Vanderbilt will face Louisville college for Baseball game at 2:00 PM ET. You should know to watch the College World Series for free, including the tournament format and the participating teams below.

The Cardinals (46-16) have now reached five College World Series, all under head coach Dan McDonnell, who took over in 2007.

They swept the East Carolina Pirates in the super regionals with a pair of blowouts, 14-1 and 12-0. Louisville outfielder Drew Campbell, a 23rd-round pick of the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 MLB draft, went 5-of-9 in the two-game set, whacking two doubles, a triple, and a pair of home runs.

“It’s been a pretty high-energy dugout. I’m going to try and be careful with my adjectives here. They are just excited. They are really excited,” McDonnell said after the initial super regionals victory, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. “We seem to get a warning or two every once in awhile, for good reason, they are just getting a little too close to the field. It’s college baseball.

“When you watch the big leagues and see how those guys act in the postseason, I always say, and I have a lot of respect for the big leaguers, but when you watch the postseason they play like college kids. College, our kids play like this most of the time, but especially in the postseason.”

Vanderbilt (52-10), who won the title in 2014 and lost in the finals a year later, are in their fourth College World Series, all under head coach Tim Corbin.

Thankfully for live TV customers, ESPN channels are available on several major streaming platforms, which makes accessing the College World Series throughout its entirety easy. All of the following services offer a one-week trial, allowing you to watch most of the 2019 College World Series for free.

Best Ways CWS 2019 Live Stream Free Online without Cable

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Louisville vs Vanderbilt (and all other CWS games) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Vanderbilt vs Louisville (and all other CWS games) on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.