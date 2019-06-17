We all deserve the right to have a bit of fun every now and then. This may not always work for everyone considering different factors such as age, weight, and abilities. This, however, shouldn’t deter you from enjoying your life to the fullest. Now, as pertaining to the bikes, your weight may be an important factor before purchasing one. Bikes are the easiest forms of transportation, especially given the fact that they are easy to maintain as well as the fact that you also reap some health benefits while cycling. Actually, cycling has been found to be the best way to work on your cardio as well as to lose some weight. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at an innovative bicycle designed for heavy people but before then, let’s take a look at the important features to look out for.

Framing

If you are considering heavy duty bikes for heavy people, it’s very important that you carefully check the framing. It needs to have been tested for stability and sturdiness. There are two types of frames; metallic frame and carbon frame. It’s recommendable to opt for the metallic. You’ll find that metallic frames are comprised of steel or aluminum. Aluminum is super lightweight, durable, while at the same time strong and cheap. While as for steel, it will have the same qualities but it’s heavier.

Wheels

The structure of the hub forms an integral part of the bike wheel. This is because the wheel rotation originates from the hub. This means that a bike designed for a heavy person should have the right hub specifications that include;

Strong bearings

Strong spokes

The spokes should be many to ensure that the load is evenly distributed throughout the wheel. Bicycle rims also come into forms; the traditional spoked rim and the modern chromed rim. Chrome rims are durable and strong at the same time. But the thing is, ensure that for both options, the spokes are many to carry your weight.

Brakes

It’s very important to invest in a bike that has extra strong brakes. This will come in handy when stopping under emergency situations or just slowing down. The regular rubber brakes will not do this for you considering your weight. This is why you need modern disc brakes for maximum operations.

Stable Seat

It’s very important that you invest in a bike that has a stable sit. Not just for stability part of it, but also strong and durable. One thing you want to avoid is a waggling seat when cycling. This will definitely compromise on your confidence and stability on the road.

It has always been a challenge to finding the best bike to accommodate one’s size. But the best thing is that we are living in an era where technological advancements have made it possible for people from all walks of life, gender, size, and ability to have a normal life. With the above pointers, it’s now going to be easy in finding the best bike for heavy people. This will ensure that you also enjoy life despite your weight.