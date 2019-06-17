Cubs mulling opening sportsbook, betting kiosks at Wrigley Field

Legal sports betting is taking the country by storm, and all of a sudden, we’re going to be seeing mobile sports betting and sportsbooks in arenas around the country. In fact, it’s just around the corner, with the Wizards set to open one at Capital One Arena later this fall.

And the Cubs may soon be following suit.

The Cubs have been renovating Wrigley Field over the past few years, as it’s one of the oldest ballparks in the country, and they may also be adding another goodie as well.

Apparently, the Cubs are considering bringing betting-related services to the ballpark — be it a sportsbook, betting kiosks or even betting windows, according to a report from ESPN.

Illinois legislature just recently passed a bill allowing authorized regulated sports betting, so don’t be surprised if this is implemented sooner than later.