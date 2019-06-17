without 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Show live streaming free channels

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are the most laid back movie awards of the year, with the atmosphere a complete shift from the stuffy Oscars. This year, the event will, once more, bring joy to fans everywhere, so if you’re looking for ways to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards online, we have you covered.

Before 2017, the ceremony was titled simply MTV Movie Awards, but they’ve decided to expand a bit and honor TV series too since they’re so well-loved. As MTV president Chris McCarthy said back then, “we’re living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you’re watching it in a theater or on TV.” And we couldn’t agree more.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place on June 15, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. The event is still a few months away at this point, so there’s no official announcement on who will host, who will present the awards, or who the performers are, but we’re pretty sure it’s going to be a great night for entertainment. With MTV being a channel that’s available worldwide, it should be pretty easy to watch the Movie & TV Awards, but it does depend on whether or not the International satellite channels will also get the broadcasting rights for the event. Other US channels with broadcasting rights are MTV 2, VH1, MTV Classic, TV Land, Comedy Central, Logo, and Spike.

Envivo 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Show Live Stream Online

There are some pretty cool ways to watch TV nowadays, mainly over the Internet. There are quite a few platforms that will help you achieve this freedom, but they’re all limited by the same thing – US borders. More specifically, due to licensing deals they have signed, they can’t stream content outside the United States. This is quite annoying, we know, especially when traveling. Well, since these platforms know where you are by looking at your IP address, you can simply change your IP address to show you’re in the US instead. In order to achieve this, we advise you to start looking into subscribing to a VPN service. We’ll guide you through all the steps.

First, you have to make sure you choose a VPN that has loads of servers and offers tight security. We’ve reviewed dozens of these tools over the years and we find that ExpressVPN is one of the best on the market. So, start by visiting the ExpressVPN website and subscribing to the service.

Then, you should download the app for your device and install it. Once that’s done, you have to launch the app and log into your account.

The next step involves picking one of the dozens of US-based servers and connecting to it.

Once the connection is established, you can load the live TV platform you chose to watch the MTV Movie Awards on, such as Philo. Tune in to the right channel at the right time and have fun.

How to Watch MTV Movie & TV Awards Without Cable?

Nowadays, streaming services have become quite famous as more and more people cut the cord and decide that they should use the Internet for watching TV, much like they do everything else. After all, you already watch movies and TV shows, socialize with your friends, read the news, play games, and laugh at memes online, so why not watch TV in that way also? You’d get the same freedom – you’d be able to watch content wherever you are, as long as you have an Internet connection and a compatible device.

How to Watch MTV Movie & TV Awards Without Cable?

Nowadays, streaming services have become quite famous as more and more people cut the cord and decide that they should use the Internet for watching TV, much like they do everything else. After all, you already watch movies and TV shows, socialize with your friends, read the news, play games, and laugh at memes online, so why not watch TV in that way also? You’d get the same freedom – you’d be able to watch content wherever you are, as long as you have an Internet connection and a compatible device.

That being said, let’s find out what options you have to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards with a streaming service this year with the help of these three platforms.

1. fuboTV

At the top of our list of recommendations, we have fuboTV, which is a great platform. There’s a single bundle you can get here, namely fubo ($54.99/mo). There are loads of customization options you can get, as well as premium networks you can add if you want more viewing options. In the fubo bundle, you’ll find MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, TV Land, and more. In the fubo Extra pack ($5.99/mo), you’ll also find Logo and MTV 2. fubo Extra has a better price via the Ultra promo pack.

fuboTV enables subscribers to record up to 30 hours of video to the cloud with no extra price, but they do offer the option to expand to 500 hours of storage space by paying $9.99 per month. The service comes with support for two simultaneous streams, but you can add a third stream by paying $5.99 per month. Better prices come via the promo packs fuboTV offers. Read up on our fuboTV review to find out more.

2. Sling TV

First on our list is Sling TV, which is one of those platforms that will allow you to customize the service however you see fit, within reason. There are three bundles you have to choose from when you start off, which isn’t too difficult. Then, you can add premium networks galore, as well as packs featuring channels grouped by the focus of their programming. When subscribing to Sling TV, we recommend picking the Orange + Blue bundle because it gives you the best of everything. You should know that you’ll find Comedy Central in all three bundles – Orange, Blue, and Orange + Blue, while the Comedy pack ($5 per month) includes MTV, MTV 2, TV Land, and Logo. You’ll find VH1 in the Lifestyle Extra, which also costs $5 per month.

When it comes to recording content to watch later, Sling TV treats the cloud DVR function as any other add-on – asking $5 per month for 50 hours of space, with none available for free. Then, when you pick the bundle you start with, you also have to keep in mind that it influences the number of simultaneous streams you’re getting. For instance, the Orange bundle only comes with one stream, but the Blue bundle comes with three. If you pick the Orange + Blue bundle, you’ll get to watch content on four devices at once. Make sure to read our Sling TV review for more information.

3. Philo

Next, we have Philo, which is a great service that’s quite simple. There are two bundles to pick from and they both have fabulous subscription prices. If you want to customize in any way, you’re pretty much out of luck because there are no premium networks to add or channel packs. What you see is what you get. When you do subscribe to Philo, however, you’ll find that MTV, MTV2, VH1, TV Land, and Comedy Central are all present in both the 44 Channels and 57 Channels bundles, but we’d personally go for the latter because the price difference is small, but there are a lot more channels we’re sure you’ll love. Plus, the 57 Channels bundle also features Logo.

Philo offers users unlimited cloud DVR space, so you can record whatever you want to watch later. You should keep in mind, however, that the recordings expire after a month, so you should watch them before then. If you want to watch content on multiple devices, that’s also possible with Philo, as you get three simultaneous streams with your subscription, at no additional cost. There are no options to expand any of the features. Make sure to check out TechNadu’s Philo review for more details.

4. DirecTV Now

Another platform on our list is DirecTV Now, which comes with seven bundles. Two of these – Plus and Max – were added earlier this year, but the other five – Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, Ultra, and Optimo Mas – are actually older but recently got a new name and a much higher price tag. You can still customize your plan by adding two Spanish channel packs, three international packs and plenty of premium networks. MTV and VH1 made it in all seven bundles, while Comedy Central is only missing from Optimo Mas. TV Land, for its part makes it onto Max, Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, and Ultra.

On DirecTV Now, users can only record up to 20 hours of video to the cloud. Unfortunately, there’s no way to expand the cloud DVR feature in any way as of yet, but we do hope it will happen soon. The service also supports two simultaneous streams, so you can watch with your family. A third stream can be unlocked by paying $5 per month, which isn’t very much. TechNadu’s DirecTV Now review will give you all the details you need to make a decision.