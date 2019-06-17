exclusive Toronto Raptors Championship Parade Live Stream Online

After finishing the NBA Finals, a history was made by Toronto raptors in this NBA season 2018-19. For the 1st time Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals. As a result about 2 millions raptors fan celebrate their wining made a plan for championship parade. Watch the exclusive events of Canada Toronto Raptors Championship Parade live streaming online through the city streets.

Prior to this past NBA season, the Toronto Raptors had never reached the NBA Finals. Now, their fans are preparing for a huge celebration.

Raptors Parade Information

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Sportsnet

Coming off the franchise’s first NBA championship since joining the league for the 1995-96 season, Toronto is prepared to host its parade Monday morning. The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games to cap a postseason in which they also beat the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

A victory parade for the Toronto Raptors on Monday is expected to draw over a million people.

Danny Green, Pascal Siakam and Mark Gasol and head coach Nick Nurse arrived in the city on Saturday night. Hundreds of fans greeted them with cheers and high fives when they landed at Pearson International Airport.

1. Sportsnet

Starting with the first and official option will bring the Sportsnet into the limelight. Indeed, using the Sportsnet, all you require is a good speed net connection with a compatible device.

Also, with Sportsnet, you can avail a compatible device and start watching the Raptors parade, without paying for anything.

Still, the Sportsnet official streaming channel works in only selected regions. Therefore, if you belong to a geo-restricted region, you can simply opt for a VPN, connect with the same and start watching the event, right away.

2. Global News

Yet another streaming platform and the Global News will come into the picture. Indeed, in most part of the regions, Global news is accessible with which, you can simply connect a compatible device and start streaming Raptors Championship Parade 2019 live.

Also, with Global News, you don’t really need to have a good speed net connection. All you require is the Global news app, or visit their website and everything will be pretty good.

3. Sling TV

In any case, if you are looking for one of the best and paid streaming option, Sling TV is an effective choice for you.

Since years, the company is boasting affordability whereas the basic plan starts from $25 per month. In the starter plan, you will get around 30 channels whereas each channel offers high definition quality.

Even more, in terms of the device support section, Sling TV offers support to every device aside Roku. Therefore, if you are using the Roku device, you might have to choose other streaming platforms.

Lastly, if you still don’t want to pay upfront, you can still select the Sling TV’s 7-Days free trial period. With this, you can test their service and then opt for the premium plans.

4. Fubo TV

If you are willing to choose a sports streaming platform, nothing can be better than Fubo TV. Using Fubo TV, you can simply avail the $54.99 plans with which you can start watching Raptors Championship Parade 2019 live right away.

Also, in terms of the device support section, Fubo TV offers support to every single device. Be it the Roku or Amazon FireStick, Fubo TV is the most perfect option.

Finally, for people who don’t will to pay upfront, they can avail the 7-Days free trial period. After which, if you like the services, you can avail the paid plans.

5. Reddit

Bringing to you the best and free way to watch Raptors Championship Parade 2019 live, Reddit is the perfect option.

Using Reddit, you can simply opt for its account, make one and especially have a good speed net connection.

Here you will need to invest some good amount of time for getting the reliable streaming links. Therefore, test each and every link and see which works the best for your region.

Or else, you can simply make friends that are interested in the Parade streaming. Any case, you will require a bit of research to find the best links, at any point in time.