Combat

Fight of the Day: Lindsey Haycraft vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Fight of the Day: Lindsey Haycraft vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Combat

Fight of the Day: Lindsey Haycraft vs. Valentina Shevchenko

By June 17, 2019

By: |

 

Date: January 16, 2015
Card: Legacy Kickboxing 1
Championship(s):
Venue: Bayou Music Center
Location: Houston, Texas

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home