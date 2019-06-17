How To Watch MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS RET CARPET SHOW LIVE STREAM

The red carpet on Saturday night was packed with cute couples having a star-studded date night, and stylish squads who were the envy of everyone there. Check out the most picture-perfect twosomes and threesomes below, and see which ones bring home a Golden Popcorn trophy when the show airs on Monday, June 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT!
The MTV Movie and TV Awards were a star-studded affair in Santa Monica on Saturday night. Celebrities like Kiernan Shipka, Tessa Thompson, Noah Centineo, Tiffany Haddish, and Melissa McCarthy stepped out in serious style for the event, and showed off their best Summer beauty looks on the red carpet. Host Zachary Levi led the show, honoring actors from across the industry, including Jada Pinkett Smith, who will receive the Trailblazer Award. Keep reading to see a few of our favorite moments from before the show — we can’t wait to tune in on Monday to see the full event go down.
MTV’s target demographic mostly doesn’t watch cable anymore, and many don’t even own a TV, and yet the network’s celebrity-driven awards ceremonies still tend to dominate social media. That may put cord-cutting viewers in a tricky spot tonight when MTV airs its Movie & TV Awards telecast. The annual kudosfest—formerly called the MTV Movie Awards—took place over the weekend, but it airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Tiffany Haddish is hosting the ceremony, and nominees include Black Panther and Girls Trip in the movie category, and Game of Thrones and 13 Reasons Why for TV shows.
MTV has already posted a video roundup of its top red carpet looks. You can check that out here. If you want to stream the actual ceremony on your phone or computer, you’re going to need access to MTV either through a pay-TV company or a standalone streaming service that offers MTV.
I’ve rounded up some options below:
- Streaming services: MTV, which is owned by Viacom, is noticeably absent from some of the top streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu’s live service, and PlayStation Vue. Fortunately, you can find it on SlingTV, DirecTV Now, and Philo TV. Some of those services may be offering free trials.
- MTV live online: If you have pay-TV credentials from a cable or satellite company, you can access a feed of MTV’s live stream directly from its website. More on that here.
- MTV mobile apps: MTV offers live TV on its mobile apps for iOS and Android. Again, you’ll need pay-TV credentials to take advantage of these options.
Alternatively, you can always just scan Twitter for all the awards-show updates in real time. We’ll know who won soon enough! On that note, here’s a full list of the nominees.
We Tried to Recap the MTV Movie and TV Awards Red Carpet—and Fell Into a Tessa Thompson Vortex, Instead.
Not because it didn’t happen—or because no one of note showed up this year. But by far, the most fascinating star to make an appearance was Tessa Thompson, continuing to make the rounds as she promotes Men in Black: International, which debuted to respectable box office receipts this weekend.
Of course, the ensuing media blitz has given us ample opportunity to stan over Thompson the past few weeks, as she’s given us look after look that takes her already supernatural aesthetic to the next level—culminating in the 1940s-meets-too-cool-for-this-galaxy blazer and high-heeled loafer look she rocked on Saturday, courtesy of Thom Browne.
Now, aside from the fact that Thompson is clearly trying to bring back the “so hideous it’s cute” Louis-heeled platform trend of the ’90s (in fact, these look suspiciously like Fluevogs), we’re also fascinated by how she and stylists Wayman and Micah—along with star hairstylist Lacy Redway—have interpreted (and reinterpreted) the intergalactic theme of her summer blockbuster. Braids, twists, french rolls … is there any look this woman can’t pull off?
