How To Watch MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS RET CARPET SHOW LIVE STREAM

The red carpet on Saturday night was packed with cute couples having a star-studded date night, and stylish squads who were the envy of everyone there. Check out the most picture-perfect twosomes and threesomes below, and see which ones bring home a Golden Popcorn trophy when the show airs on Monday, June 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT!

The MTV Movie and TV Awards were a star-studded affair in Santa Monica on Saturday night. Celebrities like Kiernan Shipka, Tessa Thompson, Noah Centineo, Tiffany Haddish, and Melissa McCarthy stepped out in serious style for the event, and showed off their best Summer beauty looks on the red carpet. Host Zachary Levi led the show, honoring actors from across the industry, including Jada Pinkett Smith, who will receive the Trailblazer Award. Keep reading to see a few of our favorite moments from before the show — we can’t wait to tune in on Monday to see the full event go down.

MTV’s target demographic mostly doesn’t watch cable anymore, and many don’t even own a TV, and yet the network’s celebrity-driven awards ceremonies still tend to dominate social media. That may put cord-cutting viewers in a tricky spot tonight when MTV airs its Movie & TV Awards telecast. The annual kudosfest—formerly called the MTV Movie Awards—took place over the weekend, but it airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Tiffany Haddish is hosting the ceremony, and nominees include Black Panther and Girls Trip in the movie category, and Game of Thrones and 13 Reasons Why for TV shows.

MTV has already posted a video roundup of its top red carpet looks. You can check that out here. If you want to stream the actual ceremony on your phone or computer, you’re going to need access to MTV either through a pay-TV company or a standalone streaming service that offers MTV.