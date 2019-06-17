Kyle Lowry incites Raptors fans to chant 'Five more years' to Kawhi Leonard (Video)

Raptors fans celebrated the first-ever NBA Finals win in franchise history at Monday’s championship parade, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Kyle Lowry and his teammates believe they can defend their title without Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard was the best player in the NBA Finals — given that Kevin Durant was sidelined with a calf injury, playing only 12 minutes — even with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and other future Hall of Famers out there.

That’s why Lowry did his best to get Kawhi to feel loved on Monday, leading fans in a chant of “Five more years!”

Kyle Lowry got the Toronto crowd to chant "five more years" to Kawhi. 😂 (via @YahooCASports)pic.twitter.com/NcydjLCiqP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 17, 2019

It will only take a few weeks to find out what Leonard ends up doing regarding his future.