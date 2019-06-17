Michigan player faceplants on epic base-stealing attempt gone wrong (Video)

Michigan won a hard-fought battle against Florida State on Monday, 2-0, but it didn’t come easy.

Runs were at a premium, and the Wolverines did whatever they could to attempt to help their offense.

That was on display during the top of the fifth inning, when the Wolverines had runners on the corners, and were looking to get both guys into scoring position. As such, Jordan Nwogu attempted to steal second. The problem was that he began his slide way too early, and came up very, very short — as you can see below.

Ouch.